Video of Dogs Playing With Balloon Goes Viral – Watch PAWsome Clip!

Viral Video: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along treated his followers with yet another amusing video. The latest video featured fluffy creatures who never fail to bring joy to everyone’s lives. An aww-dorable video of dogs playing with a balloon is making rounds on social media and for all the right reasons! In the viral video, a group of dogs play with a balloon in a field. The overjoyed dogs are making every effort to keep the balloon off the ground. They playfully pushed the balloon in the air with their snouts by taking turns, jumping, and whatnot. The video quickly gained the hearts of millions of people. The caption on the viral video read, “Why should humans have all the fun, right ”

Why should humans have all the fun, right pic.twitter.com/OxTvvpcdMj — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 28, 2023

For the unversed, Temjen Imna Along is also a pet parent and he dropped the cutest picture with it last year in December.

The now-viral video garnered immense love and admiration on social media. Netizens dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Excellent and too cute to handle video.” Another user wrote, “Balloon: who let the dogs out, woah-woah?! .” The third user wrote, “Right now also humans are having the fun. It’s just 10 dogs but thousands of humans being entertained.”

