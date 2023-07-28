Home

Dubai Sheikh’s Humongous Hummer Goes Viral On Internet, Netizens Call It ‘Humzilla’

Viral Video: A video of a gigantic hummer, claimed to be three times bigger than usual, has been circulating on the internet.

The Sheikh's car collection is split across four museums in the UAE, Morocco and beyond. | Twitter @Rainmaker1973

Viral Video: We all love our cars, and they always hold a special place in our hearts. From taking our girlfriends on the first long drive to rushing our wives to the hospital while they are in labor, these vehicles are attached to fond memories.

In a similar vein, a video of a gigantic hummer claimed to be three times bigger than usual, has been circulating on the internet. The old clip showcases some people helping the driver of this massive vehicle back up on a road, with police vehicles parked nearby and sirens blaring. Users who shared the clip claim that the Hummer H1 ‘X3’ belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watch The Video Here

Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable [read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023

As per South China Morning Post’s article, which was published in November last year, the giant vehicle is a part of the Sheikh’s collection. The article further stated that the billionaire is obsessed with cars and has spent a lifetime amassing hundreds of rare and quirky automotive creations, including some that hold world records.

As per a report by SCMP, the Sheikh’s personal net worth exceeds $20 billion. The 74-year-old and his car collection frequently make headlines globally.

His impressive car collection is spread across four museums in the UAE, Morocco, and other locations.

According to Business Insider, in the early 1990s, he gained fame for requesting Mercedes to create an entire fleet of S-classes finished in every colour of the rainbow as a wedding present.

The video has raked up over 19 million views and more than 58,000 likes. The post has also prompted users to share their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“They have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy,” a Twitter user commented.

“Where can I get one?” tweeted the second user.

“It’s a Humzilla,” a third user commented.

“Where you park it tho,” a user stated.

“I love how these Arabs spend their money,” another commented.

“Wow! A petite woman’s nightmare: no way to get in and out of that thing gracefully, comfortably, or easily,” a Twitter user commented.

“That’s not a Hummer, it’s a Humdinger,” a user commented.

“This thing gets negative gas mileage,” said another.

“Can’t wait to unlock this on the new GTA,” Tweeted a user.

“Does it get 10 gallons to the mile?,’ commented a user.

So, what are your thoughts on the humongous hummer?

