Home

Viral

Video of Elderly Man’s Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘295’ on Sarangi Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Yeh Hai Bharat’ – Watch

Video of Elderly Man’s Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘295’ on Sarangi Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘Yeh Hai Bharat’ – Watch

An elderly man can be seen playing Sidhu Moose Wala's famous track on his sarangi in Chandigarh's well-known sector 17 - Watch viral video

Video of Elderly Man's Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala's Song '295' on Sarangi Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Yeh Hai Bharat' - Watch

Viral Video: Do you enjoy folk music? What if we told you that one of your favourite songs by Sidhu Moose Wala might be reworked into folk music? Yes, you heard that right. An elderly man pays his tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala on a classical instrument and the internet is amazed. In the now-viral video shared by Twitter user Sakoon Singh, a Rajasthani folk musician played the late singer’s hit track ‘295,’ on his classical music instrument Sarangi in Chandigarh’s sector 17. Every syllable in the song could be recognized thanks to the artist’s skilled performance, Twitter users are now praising this unique version of Sidhu Moose Wala’s track. The caption on the viral video read, “Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune? pic.twitter.com/yyFyFrTK1L — Sakoon Singh (@SakoonSingh) March 26, 2023

You may like to read

Sidhu Mose Wala’s fans swamped the comment section with utmost love and admiration. While many users guessed the track, others remembered the late singer. One of the users wrote, “This song has been etched in my heart! ❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “Yeh mera Bharat.” The third one said, “Sector 17 is a vibe that you can’t find anywhere else in the country.”

The viral video of an elderly man playing Sidhu Moose Wala’s track has over 50K views, 350 plus retweets, 2.2K likes and 95 bookmarks.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, died at an early age leaving behind his legacy. Some of his songs, including So High, Tochan, Same Beef, Legend and The Final Ride, among others, reached the top of the charts and set records for most YouTube views. The late singer and rapper, who enjoys a massive fan following to date, went by the name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He first entered the political area with Congress on December 2021.

What are your thoughts on Sidhu Moose Wala’s song 295’s folk redention?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.