Video of foreign tourist attending aarti amid strong winds on Maha Shivratri baffles internet | Watch viral video to know the reality

Viral video: It features a foreign woman, all excited and showing enthusiasm for attending the Shiva Aarti. The woman is seen near the temple at a hill station, amid strong winds. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral News: The advancement of technology has now come to a point where it has started to scare people. With artificial intelligence making rounds and being easily accessible to everyone, it has become hard for people to figure out if something hyperrealistic they’re seeing on the internet is real or not. One such video has gone viral on social media on Maha Shivratri. It shows a woman attending the Shiva Aarti from a little distance at a temple in extremely stormy conditions. The video has left the internet in debate as to whether it’s real or not. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The video features a foreign woman, all excited and showing enthusiasm for attending the Shiva Aarti. The woman is seen near the temple at a hill station. What stood out as special about the video is the windy atmosphere. In a country like India, where religion is seen with respect and holds immense value, the video instantly went viral. However, the viral clip is not real. It’s AI-generated, which many people uncovered in the comment section.

Viral video

The video was shared with the caption, “Foreigner captures this amazing Aarti at thunderstorm, her reaction is making this viral!”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Oh wow you are enjoying in our India”, and another wrote, “May Power of Lord Shiva’s guide you.”

The third comment read, “You’re so lucky… actually blessed is the word for that.”

