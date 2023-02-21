Home

Video Of Girls Making Chapatis At Madhya Pradesh’s Kasturba Gandhi Hostel Goes Viral, Probe On

The viral video shows girls in school uniform rolling bread and kneading dough, while some other girls are involved in baking bread.

Katni: A video of schoolgirls making ‘chapatis’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Kasturba Gandhi Hostel in Katni district went viral on social media. The District Education Officer (DEO) swung into action as the video went viral on social media. The viral video shows girls in school uniform rolling bread and kneading dough, while some other girls are involved in baking bread. Girl students from classes 6 to 8 stay and study in the hostel.

WATCH: Girls Making Rotis At Madhya Pradesh Hostel

The DEO has assured swift action in the case. The DEO, while addressing the media, said, “Roti (Chapati) was being made by school girls at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel located in Barwara development block. As soon as the video went viral, the officials took cognizance of the matter. The video came to my notice after talking to the DPC. As soon as the DCP is available, I will talk to him and action will be taken in the matter.”

“Girls are not supposed to work like this in the hostel. We will also talk to the warden,” the DEO added.

