Video Of Groom Busy With Phone On Wedding Day Leaves Internet Fuming

A Twitter user shared the video and remarked, “My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town.' The clip has over 43 million views.

The clip immediately went viral and left Twitter users aghast.

The wedding day is often believed to be the most special day in a person’s life. All of us hope to manifest the wedding of our dreams once in a while, right? However, the momentous occasion seemed to be just another day for a groom whose behaviour has generated a lot of buzz on the internet. The groom’s perceived lack of respect and attention on the phone while walking down the aisle with the bride has caught the attention of the public.

A video circulating on Twitter shows the couple walking down the aisle. The bride can be seen politely interacting with guests and capturing their attention with her warmth. On the other hand, the groom stays glued to his phone the entire time. Not only this, but the video also showcases the bride confronting him after they exit the church. This doesn’t work and the groom looks irritated at the dispute. But, he doesn’t stop glancing at his phone.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made it to Twitter. A Twitter user named Mahuntsu shared it on the microblogging site and remarked, “My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town.

The clip sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users. The groom received lots of negative comments, with some people suggesting his behaviour was a red flag.

My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town pic.twitter.com/IcC6jh4FWT — Mahuntsu (@Mahuntsu) June 2, 2023

A social media user reacted, “I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered.”

I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) June 4, 2023

Another commented, “This one is called red flag pro max. But because we want weddings more than our mental health, she’s yet to testify to her ancestors how it’s going down.”

This one is called red flag 🚩 pro max. But because we want weddings more than our mental health, she’s yet to testify to her ancestors how it’s going down 😂. — Joel Kahima (@TheKahimaZ) June 3, 2023

An individual advised not to marry if you don’t love the person. He wrote, “Imagine on your day not being happy. This man was either forced or doesn’t love this lady. Why get married then ? Well, let’s mind our own issues.”

Imagine on your day not being happy.

This man was either forced or doesn’t love this lady.

Why getting married then ?

Well let’s mind our own issues. — King K.. (@khukzaca) June 3, 2023

A few of them found the groom’s behaviour “disrespectful” and “insane”. One user reacted, “This is insane. Disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for.”

This is insane… disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for. — Muyaa Ⓜ️bango™️ (@muyaa_mbango) June 3, 2023

The video has garnered over 43 million views in less than a week.

