Home

Viral

Video of Japan’s Blue Flower Valley Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘Heaven on Earth’ – WATCH

Video of Japan’s Blue Flower Valley Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘Heaven on Earth’ – WATCH

Internet is in awe of the stunning valley of blue flowers in Japan ahead of Spring - Watch viral video

Video of Japan's Blue Flower Valley Goes Viral, Internet Says 'Heaven on Earth' - WATCH

Viral Video: Look at this breathtaking valley, which is covered with an ocean of blue flowers. The gorgeous valley was recently captured in a viral video released by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana. More than 5 million light blue flowers are blooming right now in Japan. Nemophila, commonly known as baby-blue eyes are precisely the same colour as the sky. Internet users are enjoying a mesmerizing view, thanks to a valley of blue flowers in Japan set against a calm sky. In the viral video, a steep area is covered in tiny blue flowers in the video. The camera pans to reveal visitors strolling through the sea of small blossoms.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

You may like to read

The sight of the tiny flowers in the centre of a slope beneath the shade of a big tree is very lovely. Several people can be seen admiring the surroundings and snapping pictures. The beauty of the sight is enhanced by the delicate breeze that moves the flower petals. Chandana encouraged internet users to caption the video, and some individuals came up with the most creative responses.

Internet users were amazed by the breathtaking visuals of the blue flower valley in Japan. One of the users called it, ‘Neeli Neeli Zameen.’ Another user wrote, “Really it’s wonderful beautiful ❤️🤩.” The third one wrote, “Unimaginable Beauty!.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Fields of blue .. https://t.co/XavGPariyh — Rajkumar S (@rajk7) March 3, 2023

Sky has fallen on earth ! https://t.co/x8vsk9QB0q — Rajdeep Patel (@rajdeepTwitting) March 3, 2023

Blue is Beautiful 😍 https://t.co/wraxl1aysh — Sanjay Ishwarlal Upadhyay (@sanjayiu) March 4, 2023

‘ Heaven on Earth’:Valley of blue flowers covering hills mesmerises netizens.Indian Administrative Service Officer Hari Chandana shared a clip on Twitter and promoted netizens to caption it.The valley of blue flowers in the backdrop of the serene sky is in Japan . https://t.co/0NCq6u428y — NCMOULY99 (@moulync) March 4, 2023

👌Dear friends see the amazing Plant Sea .. WOW 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 https://t.co/pWIAu4zyPP — M.A.V. Rajendran (@Venkata11213763) March 2, 2023

River of blue Patels ! https://t.co/jdZVcg2av4 — Pratima (@Pratima57460011) March 2, 2023

The viral video has 30.4K views, over 800 likes and 71.8K views on the tweet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.