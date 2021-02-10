New Delhi: A video of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju singing proudly for the Indian Army soldiers is making rounds all over the internet and he is being praised online for his hidden talent. The short video clip was posted by the minister himself and was from his visit to the border areas to oversee the border development works that are underway in the region on Sunday. Also Read - Mouni Roy Spreads The Valentine's Day Cheer in Her Mini-Dress With Hearts All Over - See Pics

In the video, Rijiju can be heard singing ‘Sansar Ki Har Shae’ from the 1973 film Dhundh that starred Sanjay Khan, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa. Also Read - Russian Man Dies During YouTube Livestream After Consuming 1.5 Litres of Vodka

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “I’m not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO.” Also Read - This Bengal Couple Got Their Wedding Food Menu Designed Like an Aadhaar Card, Pics Go Viral

Watch video here:

I’m not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!

I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO. pic.twitter.com/zLZNC4o2MF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2021

In yet another post, the minister also shared some pictures from the memorable evening he spent with the jawans.

The Engineer Regiments are the Combat Engineers who provide mobility to our forces by constructing bridges, tracks and helipads; on the other hand the Corps denies the same to the enemy by creating obstacles such as laying mine-fields, demolition of bridges etc. https://t.co/P6VRJLUdRj pic.twitter.com/h2a3O1RXyi — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2021

Ever since it was posted on social media, the video has garnered nearly 8K likes and over 100K comments and is being shared widely.

Let’s have a look how netizens reacted to Rijiju’s viral video:

Wonderfully sung…from the heart. 👌👌👌 — Kesang Yangzom Sherpa (@KesangSherpaIRS) February 8, 2021

Singer, Sportsman, Athletic all in one Man & our MoS Krieen Rijiju Ji. — Ashish Merkhed (आशिष मेरखेड) (@AshishMerkhed) February 9, 2021

Wow, great to listen to your song @KirenRijiju 👏👏. Although you’re not a professional singer but rendition was perfect. You seem to be a multifaceted genius Sir. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) February 8, 2021