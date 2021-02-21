New Delhi: A video of man making rotis in a tandoor after spitting on them is going viral and has disgusted netizens to its core. The video is likely from a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. However, as soon as the incident came to light, police was informed and the accused has been arrested. Also Read - This 24-yr-old Female Bus Driver is Constantly Told She is 'Too Pretty' for her Dream job as a Bus Driver

Reacting to the video, Meerut Police said, "The station in-charge of Partapur has been conveyed to launch necessary action or investigation in connection with the case."

As per reports, the accused is also a resident of Meerut and has been identified as one Naushad aka Sohail.

The video shows Sohail spitting on the roti before making it and then putting it in the tandoor. During this, someone present at the spot, made the video and uploaded it on social media.

The video has made netizens fiercely and angry after watching the video, as many wanted to know who is the man and where is the video from.