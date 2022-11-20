Video of Man Riding Bicycle With Nine Kids Goes Viral, Internet is Amazed

In the viral video clip, a man is seen carrying nine children on the bicycle.

Viral Video: A video of a man riding a bicycle with nine children aboard is going viral across social media platforms. The viral clip started trending just days after the world’s population touched 8 billion recently.

The video was shared on micro-blogging platform Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav, with the caption(in hindi), “The world’s population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement”.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

In the undated viral video clip, a man is seen carrying nine children on the bicycle. While three kids are seen sitting at the back of the two-wheeler, one of them is seen standing on top of the others and seen holding on to the man’s shoulders. Meanwhile, two of the children are spotted sitting on the front bar of the cycle and the seventh kid is seen sitting facing the man above the front wheel. And, the rest two kids balanced themselves on the man’s arms, holding onto him throughout the ride.

The video has managed to garner over 216K views and netizens have shared comments with their varied opinions. While some were shocked to see the man single-handedly pulling off the herculean task with much grace, others blamed that the population explosion was the fault of people like the bicycle rider.