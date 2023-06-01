Home

Man Watching CSK vs Gujarat Titans Final At French Open Is Our New Favourite

Stand-up comic Abishek Kumar was matching the IPL match while sitting courtside at the French Open.

Every Chennai Super Kings' fan will find the clip relatable.

With the win of Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 finals, the throng of CSK fans has a lot to celebrate. But while followers of the Chennai-based outfit may feel jubilant excitement at the moment, their feelings were closer to anxiety waiting during the final few balls of the match itself. Stand-up comic and actor Abishek Kumar shared a video of himself undergoing the very same feelings during the last few balls of the fixture, but with an added twist – he was watching the match on his phone while in Paris.

Abishek Kumar had been attending the French Open, something that he said was part of his bucket list. But, as he said, “Nothing comes above Cricket/CSK”. Captured by a friend on camera, the video shows the comedian anxiously waiting for the result, with 10 runs needed off the final two balls. The crowd around him is absorbed by the tennis match.

“Streaming the game live with a solid 20-second delay with 10 needed off 2 balls doesn’t help because your phone keeps buzzing. I couldn’t even scream and let it out, because I would’ve been sent out of centre court,” Kumar wrote while sharing the Instagram Reel.

Abishek Kumar said his phone was buzzing already with the result but he kept his eyes on the match and did not read the chat. Silently celebrating when Ravindra Jadeja shot the penultimate delivery for a six, Kumar’s nervous excitement can be felt through the video. When Jadeja sent the last ball for a boundary, the comic could but stand up in excitement. In a perfect moment the crowd also began celebrating, but at something that happened on the tennis court instead. “What a frikkin finale, what a fairy tale ending. I have so much to type but AAAHSHSHSJFFHD!!! That’s for later,” the stand-up comic added.

Abishek Kumar’s fans were left in splits by the Reel. “Just might be my favourite reel from the win!” a comment read.

“I would have screamed!!! How did you not?” a user asked.

Chennai Super Kings now hold five IPL titles to their name, the same as Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings now hold five IPL titles to their name, the same as Mumbai Indians.

