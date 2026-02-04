Home

Video of Shashi Tharoor stumbling on Parliament stairs goes viral as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav rushes to help | Watch

When the Thiruvananthapuram member of parliament was seen being busy on his phone, he stumbled and fell down by a step or more. At this, the Samajwadi Party President immediately rushed to offer help to Tharoor. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Image: X @YadavManish1001 (videograb)

Viral news: When politicians fight over minute things in the Parliament, a video has gone viral in which the cameras have captured a moment between the two opposition leaders. The Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and the Indian National Congress member Shashi Tharoor were seen outside the parliament. Just when Shashi Tharoor looked busy on a phone call, he stumbled down the stairs. What happened next quickly grabbed attention as the Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, rushed to offer help to Tharoor. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows the two leaders having a moment of humanity outside the parliament. When the Thiruvananthapuram member of parliament was seen being busy on his phone, he stumbled and fell down by a step or more. At this, the Samajwadi Party President immediately rushed to offer help to Tharoor. He reportedly asked the other party members to offer him help.

After months of speculation that everything between the two opposition leaders hasn’t been right, the video has emerged as a major symbol of humanity among them. Even if the rifts exist, politicians, too, are humans who come to offer help to others when needed. Akhilesh Yadav has received great appreciation after the video went viral.

Viral video

जब अचानक से सीढ़ियों पर कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर फिसल कर गिर गए तो झट से अखिलेश जी उनको संभालते हुए उठाया… pic.twitter.com/bUl3OIe2jb — मनीष यादव रायबरेली (@YadavManish1001) February 4, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “When suddenly Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slipped and fell on the stairs, Akhilesh Ji immediately steadied and lifted him up…”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users quickly flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Even in politics, it’s important to offer support,” and another user wrote, “They weren’t paying attention, perhaps they were busy in a phone conversation.”

The third comment read, “Akhilesh is the one lifting everyone up.”

