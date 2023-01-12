Home

Video of Mumbai Police Saving a Drowning Man at Marine Drive Goes Viral, Netizens Shower Praises

In the viral video, a team of 6-7 policemen and other locals were seen rescuing the drowning person with the help of a rope from Marine Drive.

Viral Video: Mumbai Police is well-known among netizens for their witty social media posts and apt responses whenever there is a need. Videos and posts shared by the Mumbai Police often goes viral and now a video of the police team saving a drowning man from the Marine Drive area is making rounds of the internet.

The video of the drowning man’s rescue went viral after the Mumbai police team shared it on their official Twitter handle. The post was shared in Marathi where they wrote, “As soon as the police on duty at Marine Drive PO Station came to know that a man was drowning in the sea, they rushed to the spot. The police pulled out the man from the water and administered first aid and admitted him to the hospital for further treatment.”

In the viral video, a team of 6-7 policemen and other locals were seen rescuing the drowning person with the help of a rope from Marine Drive. After pulling the man to the shore, the police team can be seen performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man who became unconscious after drowning.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens showered the Mumbai Police team with praises and salutations for the great work.