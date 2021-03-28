Recently, a video of an aged man and a woman wearing a nose-only COVID-19 mask while they ate and drank has gone viral on social media. The viral video was posted on Twitter by news agency Reuter and ever since it was shared on the social media platform, it has gained lot of traction from netizens as they dropped hilarious comments and memes trolling the mask. Also Read - School Gives Artistic Makeover to Dead Tree, Transforms it to 6-feet Pencil, Pics Go Viral

The nose-only mask was reportedly invented by researchers in Mexico to protect the individual while they eat. The newly designed mask aims at reducing the risk of coronavirus infection while an individual is eating and talking. The mask can be worn underneath you normal face mask and only removed while eating or drinking. Reuters further reported the masks offer additional protection for people eating and drinking especially since it’s impractical to wear a mask while consuming food and beverages. Also Read - Anokhi Vidai Viral Video: This Bride Breaks All Taboos, Rides Away in Driver's Seat With Her Groom | WATCH

In the viral video, we can see the two individuals sitting in an open area, carefully opening their face mask and eating while they still have their nose mask on. However, netizens couldn’t stop mocking about the mask. While one Twitter user imitated the masks posting photos of clown noses, one user wrote, “Hardly a new invention, clowns have been wearing them for years.” Also Read - Dogs, Horses Will Get Pension In This Place, Know More About The Govt Scheme

Watch the video here:

Researchers in Mexico have designed a ‘nose-only mask’ pic.twitter.com/N0GkRzmxrH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Let’s see how Twitterati reacted to the viral video:

Regardless if you’re covering your nose you’re still breathing through your mouth when you’re eating. Duh pic.twitter.com/kXdYXADzEL — CR38iV3 P4SSION (@Evangeline_Nel) March 24, 2021

I thought this is onion news and I double checked. Nope, this is from Reuters. — kekkai (@subboom) March 25, 2021

China did it first: pic.twitter.com/IfqeO4PcQz — Kusillo мастер (@KusilloM) March 24, 2021

Waiting for someone to design a nostrils mask 🤔🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/f35Zi4crEs — Taufiq Marhaban (@TaufiqMarhaban) March 24, 2021

They should make it toucan shaped – “just follow your nose!” pic.twitter.com/fTgZtBz97d — Drew Echo (@truefauxfilms) March 24, 2021

I don’t know what to do with this information. Wouldn’t it be easier to wear a clown nose?? 🤡😂 pic.twitter.com/OOy1TqNSji — Kelly Joslin (@kelly_joslin) March 24, 2021

i predict this will be only slightly more popular than my legs-only pants — Jonathan Fingold (@www_it2_ca) March 24, 2021

Breath in the virus through your mouth? Great job folks. — DBoop (@DBoop4) March 24, 2021

“the mask is designed to protect you….” These researchers seem to be unaware that mask-wearing is to protect other people pic.twitter.com/Me79hsZilV — I SAID NO MILK!! (@nomilkplease1) March 24, 2021

The video has garnered over 450K views, hundreds of likes and retweets ever since it was posted on Twitter.