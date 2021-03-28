Recently, a video of an aged man and a woman wearing a nose-only COVID-19 mask while they ate and drank has gone viral on social media. The viral video was posted on Twitter by news agency Reuter and ever since it was shared on the social media platform, it has gained lot of traction from netizens as they dropped hilarious comments and memes trolling the mask. Also Read - School Gives Artistic Makeover to Dead Tree, Transforms it to 6-feet Pencil, Pics Go Viral
The nose-only mask was reportedly invented by researchers in Mexico to protect the individual while they eat. The newly designed mask aims at reducing the risk of coronavirus infection while an individual is eating and talking. The mask can be worn underneath you normal face mask and only removed while eating or drinking. Reuters further reported the masks offer additional protection for people eating and drinking especially since it's impractical to wear a mask while consuming food and beverages.
In the viral video, we can see the two individuals sitting in an open area, carefully opening their face mask and eating while they still have their nose mask on. However, netizens couldn't stop mocking about the mask. While one Twitter user imitated the masks posting photos of clown noses, one user wrote, "Hardly a new invention, clowns have been wearing them for years."
Watch the video here:
Let’s see how Twitterati reacted to the viral video:
The video has garnered over 450K views, hundreds of likes and retweets ever since it was posted on Twitter.