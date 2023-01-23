Home

Viral

Video of Pakistani Girl’s Jaw-Dropping Performance on ‘Ang Laga De’ Has Set Internet on Fire | WATCH

Video of Pakistani Girl’s Jaw-Dropping Performance on ‘Ang Laga De’ Has Set Internet on Fire | WATCH

The video of her amazing dance performance at her sister's wedding went viral after it was posted on Instagram

Viral Video: A video of a Pakistani girl’s killer dance moves to Deepika Padukone’s iconic song Ang Laga De from the 2013 Bollywood film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela has set the internet ablaze. The video of her amazing dance performance at her sister’s wedding went viral after it was posted on Instagram by her sister Natalia Calling.

The video was shared with the caption, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia Calling (@natalia.calling)

The viral Instagram reel has been viewed more than 2.2 million times, garnering more than 2.2 lakh likes. The girl’s dance moves has totally won the heart of netizens, while one user said, “She’s is the clearly the MOMENT.” Another wrote, “Her lehnga giving me anxiety.” Meanwhile, a third user added, “She justified the song with her moves”. Yet another commented, “Itna confidence chahiye life mein ki sab relatives ke saamne is gaane par dance kar paaun.”