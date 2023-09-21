Home

Video Of Potato Chips Being Made In A Factory Goes Viral; Netizens Reaction Will Leave You In Splits

Recently, an Instagram user shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes video of how potato chips are made in a factory. The clip has gone viral, garnering a lot of reactions.

How Potato Chips Are Made. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Chips are the go-to snacks for a lot of us. However, have you ever wondered about the process used to make your beloved potato chips? Recently, an Instagram user, Anikait Luthra dropped a behind-the-scenes video from a potato chip factory. Going by the now-viral video, the manufacturing journey of potato chips starts with the thorough cleaning of potatoes. Next, these potatoes are carefully peeled and once again cleaned before being sliced into thin pieces. After that, they are fried in hot oil. In order to add flavour, these chips are coated with a spice mix and put in a fryer once again.

As these potatoes are fried, they are packed in boxes, ready to be shipped to all the chip lovers. It might be exciting to know that the factory workers can be seen with their heads and mouths covered with necessary equipment. Uploaded on August 28 this year, this Instagram video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens with more than 7 million views.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anikait Luthra (@anikait.luthra)



Netizens React To The Viral Video

After witnessing the clip, several Insta users flooded the comment section with interesting remarks. Some of the netizens even joked about the primary ingredient in the packet of chips being ‘air’. One of the users wrote, “Bro, you forgot the main ingredient, which is air.” Another one shared, “Bhai Lays hota hai yaha Air pump jarur hota .. Usme sirf hawa bhari rhti hai.. Or aloo kum hote yaha (If this would have been Lays, there would have been an air pump here. Those chips are only full of air with very few potatoes).”

The third comment read, “Bhai banate itna saare ho aur dete sirf 4 chips (Brother, you make so many chips, but give only four of them).” Others praised the factory workers for maintaining proper hygiene.

Prior to this, food vlogger Amar Sirohi shared a BTS video of the icy orange popsicles being made in a factory. After seeing the clip, netizens were furious with the unhygienic method of production and the use of artificial ingredients.

Recently, several such clips of the manufacturing process of popular junk food have surfaced on the internet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

