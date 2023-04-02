Home

Video of Rare Black Deer Goes Viral, Animal Lovers Are Intrigued – WATCH

Viral Animal Video: You will be astounded by the enormous range of colours and shapes that exist while you are in nature. Wildlife is nothing short of incredible, from the smallest, brightest tropical birds and the biggest whales to colourful deer. A video of a rare black fallow deer that was recently discovered in Poland’s Baryczy valley got quickly viral on social media. The stunning black fallow deer was sighted wandering through a forest in the now-viral video. The exotic species’ colour mesmerised several animal lovers. It stared right into the camera and moved ahead to play or pluck something from the tree. The caption on the viral animal video read, “Rare black fallow deer seen in the Baryczy valley in Poland.🎥 tanczacachmura”

Rare black fallow deer seen in the Baryczy valley in Poland.

🎥 tanczacachmura pic.twitter.com/1n0SdUikOH — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 31, 2023

The viral video of the black deer made several jaws drop and netizens reacted with heart-eye emojis. One of the users said, “In fact, the colour of the fallow deer changes depending on the time of year. In summer, it is reddish-brown with white spots on the upper side and the tip of the tail. The underside and legs are lighter in colour. In winter, the head, neck and ears are coloured dark brown, black…” Another user said, “Its stance, step, walk & stretch spells absolute grace! Such creatures must’ve been specially designed by the Creator.” Many animal lovers termed it a ‘beautiful and majestic creature.’ The third user wrote, “This has to be best video I have ever seen! 🥲.” The fourth one wrote, “Wow! What a sight to behold!!Lonesome..mysterious..isn’t he?.”

The video of the black deer was shared by verified Twitter user Gabriele Corno, who often shares stunning visuals from the wildlife. The viral video of black deer has 199.6K views, over 2.3K retweets, 19.1K likes, 307 bookmarks and 477.8K views on the post.

