New Delhi: With time we have often noticed that new and unusual things shared over the internet are always successful in triggering the interest of the netizens. And, speaking of something new and unusual, a video of a Ravana effigy being carried on an ambulance has totally left netizens in splits. Also Read - Dussehra 2020: How Will Ravan Effigy Burn This Year? Here are Guidelines from Uttarakhand Govt

The short video clip is being widely shared by people across social media platforms and some of them are even asking if Ravana contracted Covid-19 and being taken to a hospital. Also Read - Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Forwards to Celebrate Vijayadashami

The video was also shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan who captioned the clip as, “Ravana has tested Covid positive.” Also Read - Dussehra 2020: Date, Puja Mahurat, History, Significance And How to Celebrate

As per reports, the video in which the Ravana effigy can be seen tied to the roof of an ambulance is said to be from Haryana’s Sonipat area.

Let’s take a look at how people reacted to the video:

Ravana has tested Covid positive.😂 pic.twitter.com/MhcsV6cDgs — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 24, 2020

2020😳😳

Ravana going in Ambulance to COVID Hospital…. pic.twitter.com/v04Xw1wN8L — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 24, 2020

A gem kind courtesy WhatsApp: “Dusshherra cancelled.

Ravan found Corona positive. Admitted in hospital last night. 🙃🙃” — The Cynic (@StratManOne) October 24, 2020

Ravan being carried on an ambulance. Dussehra will get cancelled too if this turns out to be covid!! 😂😂#funny #India #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uf6HlBBR6l — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) October 24, 2020