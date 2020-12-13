New Delhi: The video of a shikara carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and mediapersons that capsized in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Sunday afternoon has gone viral all over the internet. As soon as the capsize reports surfaced, netizens couldn’t stop trolling the political party about the capsize as they widely shared the video taking a dig at the BJP. Soon after the incident, ‘Dal Lake’ even became a trending topic on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Also Read - Shikara Carrying BJP Workers, Mediapersons Capsizes in Dal Lake During J&K DDC Poll Campaign

The incident occurred when four BJP workers and several camerapersons were on their shikara campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally. Also Read - Bengal's Top Bureaucrat, DGP Won't Attend Centre's Meet Over Attack on JP Nadda's Convoy

The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police. The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP’s in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally. Also Read - Congress Condemns Attack On JP Nadda in Bengal But Questions BJP Ruled States In Same Breath

Boat carrying journalists capsizes during #BJP boat rally during DDC election campaign on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Journalists and activists rescued immediately.



