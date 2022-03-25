New Delhi: A video of school students consuming alcohol on a moving bus in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu has created a stir on social media. The clip that has been doing rounds on social media is said to have been recorded by one of the students on the bus. In the video, a group of girls and boys standing on the bus can be seen gulping bottles of beer. They were on their way from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Student Develops E-Bike From Bicycle Which Automatically Gets Charged During Ride. See Pics

All the students are believed to be from a government school, India Today reported. Earlier, the video was said to be an old one that has resurfaced on the internet.

Later police officials issued a statement and clarified that the incident took place on Tuesday and the students were on the bus from Thirukazhukundram to Thachur.

The district education officials have also taken note of the incident. Besides, police have initiated an inquiry and assured appropriate action. Confirming the incident, Chengalpattu District Education Officer Rose Nirmala said that since the incident has occurred outside the school premises, police will be investigating the matter.

In 2017, headmaster and two teachers of a government high school in Tumakuru district of Karnataka were suspended for allegedly serving alcohol to students on a trip when they asked for water to quench their thirst for allegedly serving alcohol to students on a trip when they asked for water to quench their thirst.

“When the tired students asked for water, the teachers, who were in an inebriated condition, served them bottles containing alcohol, following which few students felt uneasiness and even vomited”, officials had stated.