Home

Viral

Video of Toddler Greeting Ladybug Makes The Internet Go Aww – Watch Viral Clip

Video of Toddler Greeting Ladybug Makes The Internet Go Aww – Watch Viral Clip

A toddler greeted a ladybug in the most adorable way in the now, viral video - WATCH!

Video of Toddler Greeting Ladybug Makes The Internet Go Aww - Watch Viral Clip

Viral Video: If you are having a rough day, all you have to do is look for baby videos online. From the little munchkin learning to crawl or talk to picking up funny bits. If you’re looking for something similar, an adorable little baby video greeting an insect has taken over the internet. In the viral video, the little baby girl bent down and stared at the floor. She then went ahead and said, “Hello-Hello,” to the insect crawling. The camera person zoomed in and it was revealed that the insect was a black and red-coloured ladybug. The now, viral video was shared by Instagram user Ruslan Yurchak with over 26.8K followers and 700 plus posts. The caption on the viral video read, “Hi! Hello!#baby #babygirl #nature #loveyou #hi #hello.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruslan Yurchak (@russell.name)

You may like to read

The viral video of the toddler garnered immense love and admiration on social media. People dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The innocence of a child is so sweet and she is the cutest! ❤️.” Another user wrote, “Now that’s the Sweetest baby ever!! Lucky Lady Bug 🐞.” The third one wrote, “Ladybug has no right not saying hi, hello back!” Many users online also mentioned that we should never lose our inner child in the comment section.

The fourth one recalled her experience with her baby and wrote, “so adorable. some kids really love bugs, my younger one was once playing hide and seek with a moth, counted till 10 and then started explaining the game to the moth when it didn’t hide 😂.”

The viral video of the baby greeting the ladybug has 14.4M likes, 1M likes and over 6K comments.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of a baby girl greeting a ladybug? Let us know your thoughts!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.