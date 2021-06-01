It can be seen that older people often become like children and behave like one. In one such video that is going viral on social media, we can see two old men playing carrom board and out of a sudden breaking into a fight and hitting each other just like kids do. The video of the two old men went viral after it was posted on Twitter by a user named Shobhana Gurjar with the caption, “Kehte hai bachpan aur pachpan ek see hotey hain (It is said that childhood is similar to the age of 55)”. Also Read - Photo of a Groom Touching his Bride’s Feet Goes Viral and the Reason Will Take You By Surprise

Watch the video here: Also Read - Karan Mehra Trends as Twitter Stands Divided on 'Naitik's Image' After Domestic Abuse Case by Wife Nisha Rawal

In the video, we can see that one of the men removing the other’s hand from the carrom board and then the latter can be seen just removing all the dices and striker from their positions. Following this, the former gets up from his seat and starts hitting the other on his back as the latter keeps laughing incessantly. Towards the end of the video, one can see that while hitting his friend, the old man’s watch breaks open and he starts collecting the pieces from the ground.

The viral video post on Twitter has managed to garner over 14.1 K views, over 1.7K likes and hundreds of comments.