Washington: A video of members of the US Navy singing the popular Hindi song Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades, during a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu is receiving much love on social media after Sandhu shared it on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared a video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades. The video clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song.

The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 209k views on the microblogging site and has been liked by over 15.7k people.

‘ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.’ 🇮🇳🇺🇸 US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO ‘s dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

“The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli,” US Navy Band tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a “wonderful evening”. Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership.

In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, “Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies’ continued cooperation.