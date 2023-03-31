Home

Video of Wedding Photographer Clicking Photos of His Bride Goes Viral, Internet is in Love! – WATCH

Viral Video: It is always thrilling to behold when the internet finds videos of the bride and groom having their precious moments and who is responsible for capturing them? The bride and groom’s finest moments must be captured by photographers because they are aware of all the ideal perspectives and light levels. This photographer went above and beyond for his bride and clicked her perfect wedding shots and the internet is in awe. In the now-viral wedding video, the wedding photographer named Ayan Sen married his ladylove in a typical Bengali wedding setting. He picked up his camera and clicked some photos of his wife-to-be in the ideal lighting. He did everything in his control to click her photos and the internet is tearing up. The caption on the viral video read, “When you marry a photographer!! ❤️❤️❤️ Itni si khwahish toh banti hain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scylen Photo-Graphics (@wedding_photographer_scylen)

The viral video of the groom who is also the wedding photographer clicking photos of his ladylove garnered immense love and admiration on social media. Netizens dropped heart and heart-eye emojis beside congratulating the couple. The video was shared by the wedding and videography page Scylen Photo-Graphics on their social media handle after one of their team members got married.

One of the users wrote, “That’s so cute 🥺🥰 nd congratulations both of you.” Another user wrote, “Uffff😍😍😍😍 Dil pighal gyaa.” The third user said, “Yeah. If you do a photoshoot like this on the wedding day of the husband, the photographer husband is the best.”

The viral wedding video of the wedding photographer clicking his bride has 3.3M views, 271K likes and 2.5K comments.

This viral video of the photographer groom and his bride will definitely make your day better. What are your thoughts?

