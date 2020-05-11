Beijing: A video of a woman masturbating at an Ikea store in China has spread like wildfire across Chinese social media. The 2-minute clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the furniture store’s showroom, while customers are seen shopping in the background, oblivious of what’s going on. Also Read - Coronavirus: China is Still Hiding Information About Covid-19, Patient Zero, Alleges US

The video is rumored to have been filmed at the store’s Guangzhou location, though the company hasn’t disclosed the location.

Taking note of the viral video, Ikea condemned the incident, saying it will take ‘more careful’ security measures in its shops and encouraged all customers to “browse stores in an orderly and civilized way”.

“We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,” the Swedish company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, both the identity of the woman and the person who filmed the act has not been identified and Ikea China has reported the matter to the police.

In 2016 too, similar cases occurred at an Ikea mall in Beijing.

As per AFP, Chinese citizens can face up to 10 days’ administrative detention for deliberate public nudity, while those who upload and disseminate obscene content online face up to 15 days’ detention and a maximum fine of 3,000 yuan (S$598).