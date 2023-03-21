Home

Video Of Woman Offering Water To Thirsty Koala Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

Random acts of kindness and compassion transcend the barriers of race, colour, language, and species.

The gesture of the woman has been widely appreciated.

Viral Video: Random acts of kindness and compassion go a long way in establishing and reassuring trust in humanity and benevolence that are essential to sustain life on our planet and living in harmony with each other. These deeds transcend the barriers of race, colour, language, and species. A video is going viral that shows a thirsty koala perched on a tree and a woman offering it water to drink which it readily accepts and drinks a good amount.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A passing motorist offers a koala some water during a record heatwave in Australia.pic.twitter.com/2qq6BrvTLz — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 19, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Fascinating @fasc1nate with the caption, “A passing motorist offers a koala some water during a record heatwave in Australia.”

The gesture of the woman has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Black & White @Black_88_White3, “Koalas really often suffer from lack of water.”

Patrick @Patrick84026482, “You can tell he appreciated that nice cool drink on a hot day🙂”

Pervin Shaikh @AimHighLtd, “Heartwarming”

Karayan🌅boy @7thVicente, “💗💗”

Vance/Hollywood (now opening commissions) @VanceBr62836459, “that’s actually really sweet”

SMK Wolf Moxie @WolfMoxieMoon, “The most adorable animal to exist 🥺🥰🐨”

T F @TF1984T, “She has a big heart. Bless her.”

Deon @DeonK111, “The lean in is what humanity envelopes. Only if we tried, so much can be accomplished.”

Rick 🇵🇷 @BigBarneyRossPR, “Aww Poor koalas 😔”

Rabia Abbas @R_9472_178_0vz_, “God bless you.”

Michelle Fisher @mischievousbook, “Lovely post”

normal gigi 🌈🐓 Terminally Online @normalgigi, “Honestly when is it not a record heatwave?”

Pito @rymo00731329, “We’re all in the world ☺️wishing them fine in safe 🙏”

Erica Knox @Psybur, “They can drink out of a cup but they can’t pick a leaf off a plate. How weird.”

FPL_Meltdown @DeePelicano, “Guess I’ll have to move to Australia at some point 🤔”

