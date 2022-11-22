Video of Woman Speed Skating Along with Her Horse and Pet Dog Goes Viral. WATCH

The viral video shows a woman rollerblading on a road that goes amid the green fields while her dog and horse accompany her in the race.

Viral Video: Animal videos are an endless source of high spirits and joy and there is no doubt about it. Funny, unique and interesting videos of animals always go viral across social media platforms as netizens totally enjoy it. Now, a video of a woman speed skating on a countryside road as her horse and pet dog runs along with her is trending on the internet.

The video started going viral after a user named buitengebieden shared it on his Twitter as well as Instagram profile. He shared the video with the caption, “Happiness”.

Here’s the video, have a look

The video shows a woman rollerblading on a road that goes amid the green fields while her dog and horse accompany her in the race. While the horse runs behind her to keep up with her pace, the dog can be seen running way ahead of them. However, towards the end of the video, one can see the horse running just beside her as it picks up speed.

The viral video has garnered around 7.5 Million views on Twitter while on Instagram the video has managed to gain 13K views. Watching the video, users shared comments like, “This video of “happiness” is what I needed. Thank you for sharing it”, “I will never tire of this video”, “That is quite a crew”, “What a great illustration of the interaction between a horse, a dog, and a human” and more.