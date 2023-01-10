Home

Video Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked. But Here’s Catch

Video Of Women Dining With Python On Table Leaves Netizens Shocked.(Photo Credit: Instagramilhanatalay_)

Viral Video: Internet – the digital space where you can find all of the world’s oddities, and while humans, animals, and natural events frequently appear in the field of strange oddities, horrifying snake videos have also become a subject of bizarreness. As we all know, social media is full of numerous videos where people are constantly attempting bizarre things. A video of two women dining with a python on a table has been added to the collection.

The video was shot in a restaurant, but the location was not revealed. The video has gone viral, shocking several internet users. However, there is a catch! If you look closely, you can see that the snake is not real. But it is computer animation/filters which is available on different social media apps.

Viral Video Explained

The women are seen having dinner with the enormous reptile in the video. They don’t appear to be bothered by the snake’s enormous size. It also appears that the people sitting behind or around them are unaffected by its presence. In the short clip, it even appears that the python is resting its head on the food plate. As the python moves forward, its mouth gets very close to the woman sitting on the right side.

CHECK THE SNAKE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by İlhan Atalay (@ilhanatalay_)

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ilhan Atalay. Till now, the viral clip has received over 74,052 likes and many comments.”Never. Might be fake, but I ain’t eating anything infront of that thing…. Not in my present life,” wrote one Instagram user. “Still better CGI than MCU movies nowadays,” added another. “Sorry, it’s a no for me,” expressed a third user. A fourth user wrote, “Computer animation, not a real snake, look closer, its floating folks pay attention.”