Video: Pakistani Wedding Turns WWE Match After ‘Mamu Jaan’ Doesn’t Get Enough Mutton Pieces In Biryani

The video begins with guests seated around tables, enjoying their meal at the wedding. However, the scene takes a dramatic turn when a man approaches a table and provocatively flips a guest’s hat.

Islamabad: A bizarre chaotic incident unfolded in Pakistan when a group of men were seen in a violent altercation, hurling chairs at each other at a wedding function. The video of the incident capturing the brawl has been making rounds on social media, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. In six-minute video, a few men can be seen throwing chairs at each other after a man did not get enough mutton pieces in his biryani. The video begins with guests seated around tables, enjoying their meal at the wedding. A partition made of white cloth divides the seating arrangement between men and women. However, the scene takes a dramatic turn when a man approaches a table and provocatively flips a guest’s hat.

Soon after, the scene turns violent as they start hitting each other and within no time more and more people get involved in the fight. Soon, they start hitting each other with chairs. Thought some women tried to control the situation, but their efforts were all going down the drain as the men did not calm down. After some time, the situation was under control.

Though there is no evident reason as to why the fight broke out, the caption with the video states that the fight took place because Mamu did not get enough mutton pieces in his biryani. The incident, reportedly took place at Regent Hall in Bolton

Kalesh during marriage ceremony in pakistan over mamu didn’t got Mutton pieces in biriyani pic.twitter.com/mYrIMbIVVx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 29, 2023

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 3 lakh views, 2,640 likes and many comments.

“In India it would be like : fufaji didn’t get paneer pieces in mattar paneer,” one user jokingly commented on the post. “O bhaisaab, feeling bad for bride n groom, wrote another Twitter user.

