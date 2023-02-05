Home

Video: Passenger Shows Poor Quality Food Being Served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Responds

Viral Video: The video even prompted a response from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Passenger Shows Poor Quality Food Being Served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Responds.(Photo Credit: Twitter@RK23666)

Viral Video Today: Vande Bharat Express, introduced by Indian Railways, was launched to provide passengers with a first-class experience in the shortest amount of time possible. However, Vande Bharat has received criticism for a variety of reasons, ranging from people throwing stones to garbage strewn on the floor of a coach. This time, a video on social media of the train’s “bad quality” food has gone viral on the Internet. As per a tweet, the video was shot on a Vande Bharat Train travelling from Vizag to Hyderabad.

In the video, the passenger can be seen squeezing oil from a food item from his train meal. “Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad,” reads the caption alongside the post. Several Twitter users have also shared the short video. The video even prompted a response from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

CHECK VIDEO OF “Bad Quality” FOOD BEING SERVED ON VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS HERE

“Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures,” wrote the train authorities.

Till now, the clip has received over 8,403 Views and several comments. “Indian railways didn’t improve on quality of foods being served. Same old story and same reply “we have informed concerned team to take action”. Nothing happens. Recently someone tweeted on problem of garbage inside vande Bharat exp. Expensive journey with inferior service,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “This bad quality food are they going compensate to passenger. After eating such poor quality food if passenger health gets affected Is there any scheme of thing to compensate the passenger by IRTC. Food controller needs to file a case on IRCTC.”

Earlier, a photograph of garbage strewn on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train has gone viral on the Internet and it has caused discomfort to the people. The image, shared by Awanish Sharan, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer showed empty bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags scattered inside the train. A worker was also seen cleaning the floor with a broom.