Varanasi: As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours amid coronavirus pandemic, people were seen celebrating Holi with ashes and 'gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a large crowd is seen gathered, dancing, applying colours and ashes (it's part of Holi celebration in Varanasi) to each other at the famous Manikarnika Ghat.

While the video is in sync with the festive fervour, it raises concerns among the health experts and others as people are flouting COVID-19 norms openly. None of the people are wearing masks or maintaining social distancing even as number of coronavirus infections are on a rise across the state as well as country. Watch the viral video here:

(With inputs from ANI)