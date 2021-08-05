New Delhi: Ending a 41 year wait, India men’s Hockey team scripted history with a 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo Olympics match to clinch the bronze medal on Thursday. India won a medal in the Olympic Games after a long wait of 41 years as the last time they shine at the biggest stage was in the 1980 Moscow Olympics with a gold.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Skipper Manpreet Singh Dedicates Men's Hockey Team Bronze Medal to COVID Warriors of India

Of course, it’s an emotional moment for all Indians and netizens expressed their happiness with a flurry of social media posts and memes. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also celebrated the stellar and historic victory by posting a dialogue from classic film Lagaan.

The meme features a character screaming “Hum jeet gaye (We have won)” as the crowd cheers behind him. In a tweet, PIB wrote, ”History Created! A medal for Indian men’s #hockey team in #Olympics after 41 years Well done boys,” with the hashtags, #Bronze #INDvGER #TeamIndia #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020.

The video has gone viral and people are delighted to see Team India win. One user wrote, ”What a memorable comeback from trailing to winning it .After long 41 years .Simply brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and said that with this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”