London: The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. It was said to be one of of the biggest security operation conducted in London and there was full list of guests who attended the funeral up close. But somehow, there was this one uninvited guest that made its way to say farewell to the Queen real close.

From famous dignitaries, common people, to Queen's Corgis, a spider also made an appearance at the funeral.

WATCH VIDEO OF SPIDER ON QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S COFFIN



Say royal spider? Well, a spider was spotted crittering over atop a note that was placed on top of the coffin. The note was written by her eldest son and Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III. A short clip of that critter crawling over was captured and has gone viral on the internet.

After its 5 seconds to fame, the eight legged creature got lost somewhere on the bouquets.

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8.