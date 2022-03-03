Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 8th day, massive bombardments were captured when a reporter was recording a video in Kyiv and the sudden explosions lit up the sky, following which the reporter went off the air. CBS News’ Charlie D’Agata was in the newsroom when the sky was lit up behind him “almost like lightning” and explosions were heard. “What the hell was that?” the reporter can be heard saying.Also Read - Putin's Wax Statue Removed From Grevin Museum In Paris, Zelenskyy Might Take The Spot: WATCH

A series of large explosions rocked Kyiv during the live broadcast. The dark sky was lit up with flashes during CBS’ live report. Charlie D’Agata drew his report to an end with the Kyiv skyline in the backdrop. The sky was brightened by an orange light and became dark again. Also Read - Spotify Closes Office In Russia ‘Indefinitely’ In Response To Attack On Ukraine, To Limit Russian-Backed Streaming Content

Several key sites in Kyiv were shelled, killing at least five and injuring several others. The city of nearly three million people is under attack for one week now and the coming days are likely to see even more explosions and casualties. Also Read - ONGC, Indian Oil Shares Surge 10%, Highest Since 2014, As Global Crude Prices Touch Multi-Year High

Watch the video here:

WATCH: 2 large explosions light up the Kyiv skyline as reporter goes off the air pic.twitter.com/MXlYuD8i6J — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2022

The Ukrainian officials on Thursday stated that the major port city of Kherson was captured by the Russians, and now the third-largest city of Odessa is their next target. On the other hand, the US has also confirmed that an attack on Odessa is imminent.

In the meantime, heavy fighting is going on in Kharkiv and air sirens were sounded in major Ukrainian cities and locals have been asked to take shelter.