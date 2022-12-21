Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted Swimming in Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Video Goes Viral

The big cat was first spotted in the river near the Raj Bhawan by morning walkers and boatmen being pushed by the current towards the river island where the Umananda temple is located atop a hillock.

Guwahati: Multiple viideos of a full grown Royal Bengal tiger swimming in the middle of River Brahmaputra in Guwahati are making rounds of the internet and sent panic waves across the city. The tiger swam across the Brahmaputra and later took shelter in a cave on the Umananda river island (Peacock island) on Tuesday. The tiger was later tranquilised after a six-hour operation and shifted to the state zoo, officials said.

As per local media reports, the tiger had been prowling close to the grounds of the Umananda temple, frightening residents of North Guwahati, ferry passengers and devotees of the temple.

A full grown Royal Bengal tiger is found swimming in middle of Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. Tiger is now taking shelter in a rock gap in Umananda Temple in middle of the river. To my surprise, if he came swimming from Kaziranga in Assam, then he has crossed 160 km alone!! 🐯 🐅 pic.twitter.com/6qfzlFFrnJ — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) December 20, 2022

A tiger was seen swimming at Umananda today morning @guwahaticity pic.twitter.com/OW8M0EkDI5 — Julee Bezbaruah.Guwahati (@JuleeBezbaruah) December 20, 2022

RESCUE OPERATION OF ROYAL BENGAL TIGER IN GUWAHATI

The Brahmaputra flows along the right side of the city and the Peacock island, considered to be the smallest inhabited river island in the world, is in its middle and just opposite the Kamrup deputy commissioner’s office.

The forest workers found it difficult to tranquilise the tiger as it was at a distance from the river bank. “The tiger was stuck between two large rocks and the rescue team had to carry out the operation very cautiously,” said a forest official.

There was the dual danger of the tiger falling back into the river and drowning, while there was also the fear that it may not be tranquilised fully and could attack the members of the rescue team, he said.

“It took almost six hours for our team to tranquilise the animal, an adult male, and take it out of the cave safely. It has been put in a cage and will be shifted to the Guwahati zoo,” said Aswani Kumar, divisional forest officer, Assam state zoo.

“We have no idea about the state of the animal and will know only after it is reaches the zoo. The animal could have moved out of the Orang National Park on the south bank of the river, but we can’t sure as of now,” he added.

The veterinarians will examine the tiger thoroughly and it will probably be released in the wild after ensuring that it is healthy, the official said. The photographs of the tiger’s stripes will be taken to ascertain its identity and whether it is part of the existing database with the department, he added.

The tiger could have strayed from Orang National Park in Darrang district, about 150 km away, and was probably swept away by the strong current of the Brahmaputra while drinking water from it, the forest official said.

The priests of the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, along with other devotees and tourists were evacuated by NDRF personnel in its boat, parked near the bank of the river near Jahaj Ghat here. The temple priests reside in the island.

The Umananda Temple, which draws a large number of devotees, was built by the Ahom King Gadadhar Singha in the last decade of the 17th century.