Video showing Pakistani soldiers crying, pleading for help in captivity of Baloch fighters goes viral; Watch here

The BLA has demanded the release of the Baloch fighters.

This video was released on the BLA's official channel, 'Hakkal'.

New Delhi: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Pakistan has released another video in which seven Pakistani soldiers are seen pleading for help from the government. In the video, a soldier cries and says that he fought for Pakistan, but today the army doesn’t recognize him. The soldier says, “I have a Pakistani Army ID card, so why are they saying I’m not a Pakistani soldier?”

“When the generals refused to acknowledge their own captured soldiers, the BLA shared another video in which the Pakistani soldiers are showing their IDs & military cards & appealing to their institution to take action for their release.” pic.twitter.com/kkf1JzifNn — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) February 19, 2026

This video directly challenges the Pakistan Army’s statement that none of its soldiers are missing or in the custody of any militant organization. The BLA captured these soldiers on February 14th. The BLA has demanded the release of the Baloch fighters, giving the Pakistani government until February 22nd to achieve this.

Pakistan government has only 2 days

This video was released on the BLA’s official channel, ‘Hakkal’. In the video, BLA fighters tell the captured soldiers, “The Pakistan government was given a seven-day ultimatum, but they are refusing to accept you as their own. How will you prove that you are Pakistani soldiers?”

In response, the soldiers cry and say, “How can the army say that we are not their ‘men’?” The soldiers show their official service and identity cards to the camera, saying, “This is the army’s. They gave us all this. We didn’t make it ourselves. How can you say that these are not our men?”

One soldier appeals to his superiors, saying, “We were recruited, given the necessary documents, and deployed to different locations.” In such a situation, why are the concerned officials now refusing to accept them as their soldiers?

