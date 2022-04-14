Viral Video: A school teacher’s quick thinking saved the life of a nine-year-old from a potentially life-threatening episode. A dramatic footage of the teacher’s heroic act of saving the student’s life when he accidentally swallowed a plastic bottle cap has surfaced online and is going viral now.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Bites Woman's Hand When She Goes to Feed Him. Watch What Happens Next

The student named, Robert, a third-grader at East Orange Community Charter School in New Jersey was in his math class when he needed a sip of water. Unable to open the water bottle with his hands, Robert tried to use his mouth. Abnnd while doing so, he squeezed the bottle with his hands. The bottle burst, sending the cap down his throat with force. Robert immediately began choking on the cap as he couldn't force it out of his throat. Without losing a moment, he got up and ran towards his teacher for help. Speaking to a local media, Robert said,"I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat. I was going to the sink trying to cough it out and I couldn't so I ran very quickly to Ms. Jenkins (teacher)."

JaNeice Jenkins, his third-grade elementary school teacher, jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver technique to push out the bottle cap. "He was pointing to his neck and he's all flustered. He couldn't talk so then I just turn him around I perform the Heimlich maneuver and here we are," said the teacher.

Speaking to NJ.com, the teacher said, ‘”I didn’t really think, I just acted. I saw he needed help and I just sprung into action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was pretty pale and he had a look of desperation on his face.” Entire ordeal was caught on camera and is going rapidly viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

A teacher for 14 years, Jenkins has taught at the school for five years was trained in CPR and basic first aid when she was a preschool teacher and recently took a refresher course. “He ran to me and couldn’t talk so he was pointing to his throat. Then I just went to deliver the Heimlich maneuver and luckily it popped out and he was OK,” she added.

What is the Heimlich maneuver procedure?

Heimlich maneuver, also known as abdominal thrusts, is a simple first-aid procedure for removing an object stuck in someone’s airway. Performing abdominal thrusts involve a rescuer standing behind a patient and using their hands to exert pressure on the bottom of the diaphragm. This compresses the lungs and exerts pressure on any object lodged in the trachea, hopefully expelling it.