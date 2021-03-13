New Delhi: A horrifying video surfaced on the internet on Saturday where a mother was seen ruthlessly beating her three-year-old child, tossing and thrashing her over and over again, while people just sit around her and watch. The video, sure to send chills down your spine, was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan of IAS 2009 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre. Also Read - Selfie Gone Wrong! Chhattisgarh Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant When He Tried to Take a Picture With It

In the gruesome video clip recorded in a slum area in India, the mother relentlessly beat her toddler for more than a minute and then grabbed the girl child by the neck in what appeared to be an attempt to suffocate her. In the end, the mother is then seen sitting with her child in her lap when a man walks towards her and slaps his chappal across her face. The mother has reportedly been arrested for the act. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre, States Discuss Fresh Spurt in Cases; Nationwide Lockdown on Cards Again?

“This mother, who beat a 3-year-old girl in the video, is still in the police station. But the big question is, what was the spectacle that so many people saw there,” Awanish Sharan wrote in Hindi. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Beaten to Death by Son's Friend For Resisting Rape Attempt

One user wrote: “I can just wonder, Wo bachi kya hi soch ri hogi jb uski maa hi uske sath aisa behave kr ri. Pr ye log ,ye log dekh kya rahe thae, uski maa ko smjha ni skte thae ya bachi ko leke ni aaskte thae ,or jb kuch ni karne ki himmat thi toh ye apradh dekhne ki himmat kaise hui (I can just wonder, what that girl must be going through when her mother was behaving like that with her. But what were these people watching, couldn’t make the mother understand or rescue the girl child, and when they did not have the guts to do anything, how did they let this happen).”

What is it was a part of their daily life, thought a user.

Ppl generally intervene when they think it is wrong…what if they don't even have conscience to differentiate between right and wrong…living in poverty is altogether different experience of life… — Mahesh Sonawane (@aca5057e05a441a) March 13, 2021

“So disgusting to watch this..my heart goes out for that little girl

I had tears in my eyes sir..shame on those people surrounding and watching the heinous act of that mad woman,” another user replied.