‘Motherly Love’: President Zelensky’s ‘Barfi Moment’ with PM Rishi Sunak Goes Viral

A heartwarming video clip of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offering an Indian sweet to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been circulating on the internet. The sweets were made by PM Sunak’s mother.

In the clip, the UK PM can be heard mentioning that his mother had prepared some Indian sweets called barfi, which she wanted to give him. He then shared that he met Ukraine President Zelensky on Monday and, during their conversation, realized he was hungry. “So I actually gave him some of my mum’s barfi, which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that,” Sunak said in an interview, recalling the incident.

The heartening clip was shared on Instagram by PM Sunak himself with the caption, “It’s not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum’s homemade sweets.”

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sunak (@rishisunakmp)

Recently, President Zelenskyy visited Britain as part of his whirlwind European tour, aimed at securing new weaponry for his army, which is fighting against Russia. Notably, it was the second trip of the Ukrainian President to the U.K since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We’re thankful from all our hearts, from Ukrainians, from our soldiers. We are thankful. And this is a privilege to be here,” Zelenskyy said.

PM Rishi Sunak assured that Britain would provide Ukraine with hundreds of air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including long-range attack drones, in the coming months.

“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke. They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year,” said PM Sunak.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”This is the cutest.. we can all relate to mum’s barfi.”

Another wrote, ”This brings back some memories Rishi! I loved it when your mum brought Indian sweets into the pharmacy, they were so yummy.”

A third said, ”Sharing and caring.. being human is more important than being a PM.”

