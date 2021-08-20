Tuscany: As many might know, Pope Francis is an avid soccer lover and he has expressed his love for the game on several occasions. In the past, he has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls but on Wednesday, he got a new football-themed toy: his very own foosball table. The 266h Pope received the special gift by representatives of the tabletop sport in Italy.Also Read - Way of The Wild: Viral Video Shows 6 Hungry Lions Climbing Tree & Fighting For a Deer | Watch

According to an Associated Press report, Sport Toscana Calcio Balila, a Tuscany-based table football club, presented Pope Francis with his own foosball table after he gave his general audience in the Altopascio commune on Wednesday. After receiving the gift, he even showed his football skills as he challenged a table football player at the Vatican.

The mayor of Altopascio, Sara D’Ambrosio, wrote on Facebook that the table was designed to be inclusive and work well for people with physical disabilities to encourage their participation in sport. “The emotion contained in this photo seems to me to feel it and to live it, it’s strong and heartwarming!,” she wrote.

“On the side of the table you can, in fact, see one of the football players throwing the ball that bounces off many different words: words like team, sport, inclusion, solidarity, group, altruism, brotherhood. Words dear to Pope Francis, who, in his cartoon version, grabs the ball from the other side of the table, as if he says that all these values are synthesized in him,” she described.

The Argentine-born pope supports the Buenos Aires football team, San Lorenzo, and has said that sport is a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially among young people.