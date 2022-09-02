Houston: A video of Southwest Airlines has gone viral over social media where the pilot can be heard warning to “turn the plane around” if a passenger didn’t stop sending nude photographs to other passengers on the plane. The plane was about to take from Houston, US. “If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate…quit sending naked pictures,” the pilot could be heard saying in the video.Also Read - Viral Video: News Anchor Swallows Fly on Live TV, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to TURN THIS PLANE AROUND after passengers continued to AirDrop nude photos to each other! Have you ever been AirDropped something you weren’t supposed to see? pic.twitter.com/yD23apqY6t — The Bert Show (@TheBertShow) September 1, 2022

Also Read - Emirates Air Hostess Welcomes Son Onboard, Gets a Loving Hug. Viral Video Makes Netizens Go Aww

A passenger on board the flight bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, recorded the pilot’s unconventional message. Also Read - Viral Video: Python Wraps Around Girl’s Leg, Steals Her Shoe. Netizens Say LMAO. Watch

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us,” the airline said in a statement.