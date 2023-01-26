Home

Video: Stunning Light Show At Parliament, North And South Block On Republic Day Is A Treat For The Eyes

As India celebrated 74th Republic Day, a stunning light show was organised at the Parliament House, North Block and South Block.

The buildings were illuminated in Tricolour as the country celebrated Republic Day with great fervour. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

A video of the Parliament House, North Block and South Block being illuminated was shared by news agency ANI.

Delhi: North Block, South Block and Parliament illuminated on the occasion of #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/rrfpMZnl9t — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, India showcased it military prowess infused with a spirit of “aatmanirbharta” and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path. “Nari Shakti” was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.