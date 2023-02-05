Home

Video: ‘Suspected’ SpaceX Satellite Sighted In India; Netizens Awestruck By Trail Of Strange Lights In Delhi Skies

New Delhi: A video capturing a string of strange lights over Delhi skies has gone viral on social media which has left many intrigued. A video was posted on Twitter on February 3 around 9 pm which captured a string of lights in the sky sparking excited discussions on social media. Many users suspected this bright object was a Starlink satellite launched by SpaceX, a spacecraft company owned by Elon Musk.

WATCH: Surprise Sky Sighting In Delhi Sparks Discussion On Twitter

This is definitely not an airplane. Can someone help identify this? pic.twitter.com/EUvECg8LJY — Jessica Taneja (@JessicaTaneja) February 3, 2023



Uploading a video, Twitter user Jessica Taneja, who is a journalist by profession said: “This is definitely not an airplane. Can someone help identify this?”- Soon, the post went viral as it garnered over 370k views on Twitter and 1149 likes as well. Netizens were quick to respond to this visual as many users claimed this to be a suspected SpaceX satellite.

A user wrote, “Maybe Starlink satellite. It was spotted over South Karnataka sky a few weeks back.” Another user said, “Starling satellite train of #SpaceX.”

Earlier, on January 3, a Starlink satellite was sighted in Banaswadi, Hesaraghatta, Nagasandra and other areas of Karnataka.

SpaceX has the approval to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites and has asked an international regulator to give the thumbs-up to an additional 30,000.

There has been no official confirmation so far as to whether this was a SpaceX satellite or not.