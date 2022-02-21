New Delhi: At a time when controversy over hijab (headscarf) worn by Muslim girls has escalated in Karnataka, a bizarre incident has taken place in Begusarai district of Bihar where a hijab-clad woman was barred from making transactions in UCO bank. The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl had gone to withdraw money from the nationalised bank. A video of the incident has gone viral as the girl had recorded the entire episode on her phone and had shared that on social media.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Prohibitory Orders Around Eductional Institutions In Bengaluru Extended Till March 8

In the 02 minutes 20 seconds clip, the woman can be heard objecting to bank employees' order to remove the hijab before withdrawing the money. She called her parents, who asked the bank employees to show a written notification that Hijab is not allowed inside the premises. The employees also asked them to stop recording the incident which the woman and her family refused.

"My daughter and I used to come to the bank every month but no one had ever objected in the past. Why are they doing it now?. If any such thing has been implemented in Karnataka, why are they implementing it in Bihar? Do they have any written notification about banning Hijab in banking operations?" her father asks in the video.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has shared the video and attacked CM Nitish Kumar. He said,”To what extent can you go to secure your post? I understand that you have mortgaged your ideology, policies, moral responsibility and conscience before BJP but you have taken the oath of the Constitution of the country. Respect the Constitution at least and arrest the alleged employees.”

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी, कुर्सी की ख़ातिर आप बिहार में यह सब क्या करवा रहे है? माना आपने अपना विचार, नीति, सिद्धांत और अंतरात्मा सब भाजपा के पास गिरवी रख दिया है लेकिन संविधान की जो शपथ ली है कम से कम उसका तो ख़्याल रखिए। इस कुकृत्य के दोषी लोगों को गिरफ़्तार कीजिए। https://t.co/Ryg9FXzOMX — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) February 21, 2022

After facing flak, the bank issued a statement and claimed that it respects the religious sentiments of the citizens and does not discriminate against its esteemed customers on the basis of caste or religion. “Bank is checking the facts on this issue”, it added.

For the unversed, the controversy over hijab flared up when six students of a state government-run pre-university college in Udupi, who were wearing the hijab, were asked to leave the campus on January 1. The students had addressed a press conference and the matter snowballed into a major issue.