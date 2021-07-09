Haridwar: A video has surfaced on social media showing an angry mob thrashing a group of men after they were caught smoking hookah at Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri Ghat. Notably, these six tourists who hail from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, were found sitting on the ghat and smoking hookah on Tuesday. After they started creating a ruckus, locals arrived there, snatched the hookah and destroyed it.Also Read - Only 50 Tourists At A Time: After Viral Video of Maskless Crowd at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls Number of Visitors Capped. Check New Rules

Not only that, angry locals also thrashed them for hurting their religious sentiments and mocking the sanctity of a holy place. They were later handed over to the police.

Watch the video here:

No mockery of religious places will be tolerated any further.

On Thursday, some vidharmis of Haryana and Delhi were smoking hookah while taking a bath at Harki Paidi were given some good treatment by devotess & priests, later handed over to the police. pic.twitter.com/X9oONgn1mX — 𝕍𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕣™🚩🇮🇳 (@V0YAGERTWEETS) July 8, 2021

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Superintendent of Police of City, Haridwar, Kamlesh Upadhyaya said, “Some tourists were found smoking hookah at Har-ki-Pauri on July 7. They have been arrested by the police.”

“A case has been registered and an investigation into this matter is underway. We also want to send a message to the public that we will not tolerate such behaviour here,” he said. More CCTVs would be deployed near the ghats to prevent such incidents, he added.

Lakh of people visit Har-Ki-Pauri every year, which is regarded as one of the holiest Ghats in Haridwar. It is the place where River Ganga flowing from the Himalayas touches the plains for the first time.

(With ANI inputs)