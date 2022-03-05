Meerut: Two coaches of a passenger train en route from Saharanpur to Delhi were gutter after they caught fire near Daurala railway station near Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday morning. Quoting Railway officials local media reported that, prima facie suggests the fire broke out in a coach of train numbered 04460–Saharanpur Delhi Junction MEMU special– due to a short circuit, while it was en route from Saharanpur to Delhi.Also Read - 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by School Teacher, Manager in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The fire has been doused and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways. Also Read - UP Man Threatens to Kill Woman 'Once BJP Govt is Formed'

In a bid to avert any major tragedy, passengers travelling in the train pushed the rest of the coaches from the engine and two compartments that were ablaze. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out On 10th Floor Of Residential Apartment Building In Mumbai, No Casualty Reported

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut. Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

The train left Saharanpur at 5.30 am and when it reached near the Daurala station, smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments. The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time, Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.

The passengers travelling inside these coaches were safely evacuated, he said.

The fire brigade was informed and the railway station staff separated the coaches from the engine. Later, firefighters doused the fire, Sharma said.