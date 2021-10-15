A British man has claimed to have created a new ‘world record’ by visiting 51 pubs in nearly 9 hours, and that too without getting too drunk! Matt Ellis, of St Neots, Cambridgeshire, said he attempted the record of visiting the maximum number of pubs in 24 hours to draw attention to the plight of pubs and nightclubs hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Ellis said he visited a total 51 businesses in 8 hours, 52 minutes and 37 seconds.Also Read - Viral Video of 'Ravana' Performing Bhangra on Punjabi Song During Ramlila Resurfaces, Leaves Netizens in Splits | Watch

According to the BBC, Matt Ellis had to drink at least 125 ml at each pub to stand a chance to break the Guinness World Record. However, he mainly consumed orange juice and diet coke out of respect for his health along with four pints of beer.

“I wanted to keep it responsible and didn’t drink too much for my health. Maybe several years ago I would have made it with 51 alcoholic drinks but not now,” said Matt.

Watch the videos of his pub-hopping:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ellis (@smilinggrape)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ellis (@smilinggrape)

The 48-year-old, who runs a wine merchant’s in St Neots, said that he was a big fan of pubs and the contribution they made to society. Talking about the challenge, he told Mirror, “It was all about the joy of pubs and the people you meet. I am a big fan of pubs – the contribution they make to our society and the camaraderie you can enjoy in them. It’s been a really bad year. I wanted to raise their profile for people to get down to their local and support their community.

By the end of his pub crawl, he had reportedly consumed 6.3 litres of liquid. Evidence from Ellis’ pub crawl has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification. He said his attempt was witnessed by individuals who took pictures in all 51 pubs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ellis (@smilinggrape)

If Matt’s record gets verified by Guinness World Records, he might be the first individual to achieve such a feat.