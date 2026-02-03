‘I’m lying down’: Viral Video shows beggar order food from Swiggy, internet says ‘Aura Himself’

Home

A video of a beggar who ordered dinner from Swiggy and gave a tip to the delivery agent has gone viral on the internet. Watch here.

Viral Video: When we see beggars sitting roadside asking for money, the first thing that comes into our mind is that they are poor, homeless and not at all tech-savvy. But this video, which has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, will change your mindset about these paupers. In the viral clip, a beggar lying on a road ordered food delivery from Swiggy. This delivery order even shocked the delivery agent, who delivered the ordered meal to the beggar. However, the internet has given mixed reactions, with some calling the video scripted.

‘I’m Lying Down’

The delivery agent arrived at the delivery location and was seen searching for the customer. The agent can be heard confirming the customer’s location and then the beggar replied on the call “I’m lying down” on the road. This has shocked the delivery agent.

‘Can I Not Order’

The confused delivery boy asked the beggar if he had ordered it, which angered the beggar.

He said, “Can’t I order it?” The delivery boy immediately agreed.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Beggar Gave Tip To The Delivery Agent

The most shocking moment came when the beggar gave tip to the delivery agent. The beggar paid Rs 50 extra as a tip. When the delivery boy asked why he paid extra money? The beggar replied, “You’re working in such cold weather.”

Here’s How The Netizens Reacted

As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, users started flooding the comment section.

“Who’s the beggar now?” Another user wrote, “He’s rich at heart,” a user said.

“Aura himself,” a second user said.

“Beggar give money to swiggy agent,” the third user said.

“The beggar is wealthy from heart,” another user said.

“Acting achi h,” another user said.

