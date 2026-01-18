Home

VIDEO: Washing machine EXPLODES in Hyderabad, sending shockwaves through neighbourhood

Hyderabad: Panic erupted among residents of Hyderabad’s Krishna Nagar area after a washing machine triggered a massive explosion near a Jain Temple on Saturday. The blast was so intense that it sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. However, no one was hurt as the blast occurred when the house was empty.

As per reports, the washing machine belongs to the Samsung company that triggered the massive explosion.

Explosion Rocked Krishna Nagar Locality

The blast occurred near the Jain Temple, producing a loud sound of explosion. According to eyewitnesses, a sudden fireball and smoke were seen after the blast, prompting panic among the locals.

Fire Tenders and Police Arrive Swiftly

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire after receiving the distress call.

Video Went Viral

In the video, the washing machine can be seen completely mangled. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

#Hyderabad: A #washingmachine suddenly exploded at a residence near the #JainTemple in #KrishnaNagar, #Yosufguda, on Saturday morning, triggering panic among locals. The blast caused minor property damage, but no #injuries were reported as family members were away at the time.… pic.twitter.com/33wgf0hUMn — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) January 17, 2026

Short Circuit Or Malfunction Suspected

As per preliminary expert analysis, a short circuit or an internal technical glitch could be a cause of the explosion. Other factors could be electrical surges, overloaded circuits or manufacturing defects. However, investigations are underway to pinpoint the exact cause of the explosion.

Narrow Escape

Fortunately, the house was empty when the explosion occurred. This incident highlights the need for routine appliance inspections and stricter safety standards.

Five Precautions People Can Take To Avoid Such Situations:

Check electrical appliances periodically for any signs of wear and damage. Don’t ignore unusual noises, it could be a sign of a malfunction.

Do not exceed the recommended load capacity of washing machines. Overloading can cause overheating and mechanical failure.

Ensure appliances are connected to stable power sources with proper wiring. Avoid using faulty sockets.

Use appliances according to the brand’s instructions. Keep them maintained.

Turn off and unplug electrical appliances when not in use.

