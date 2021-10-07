New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in public office with more than 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and the rest as the Prime Minister of India. It was exactly on this date, 20 years ago when Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat. He served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014 and was sworn in as the country’s PM on May 26, 2014. He was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister from 2014 to 2019. Interestingly, he is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.Also Read - India to Cross 100-Crore Vaccination Mark Soon, Aiming For Record 1200 Cr Doses: PM Modi
As he completes 2 decades in public office, here’s a throwback video of him taking oath as the Gujarat CM on October 7th, 2001. He became CM of Gujarat after Keshubhai Patel resigned due to ill health and poor public image following the earthquake in Bhuj. Notably. he has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.
Here’s the video:
On completion of 20 years as an elected representative, PM Modi, while addressing an event in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, said that he had “never imagined I would rise” to hold such positions.
“I had never imagined that I would rise from the post of the chief minister to the post of prime minister on this day 20 years ago. I got a new responsibility to serve the public.My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going for many decades earlier but 20 years ago today I got a new responsibility – as the chief minister of Gujarat,” PM Modi said.
Watch the full video of oath ceremony here:
Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. Commemorating the occasion, many political leaders and citizen alike congratulating the PM for 2 successful decades in public office.
Here are a few tweets:
To mark the occasion, the ruling BJP has also planned a series of events which include spreading awareness about PM Modi’s works in public office with a focus on cleanliness, in line with the “Swachh Bharat” vision of the Prime Minister.